“Students could lose more when they go back to school”, the reasons why this school decided to stay with virtual classes

When Yazmín Gómez, a chemistry teacher at a public high school in Xochimilco, learned that the return to face-to-face classes would be on June 7, she took it very well. In his opinion, it was a good measure to help students close the school year well as it would give him the opportunity to update those who have not been able to connect to their online classes since March 2020, when the pandemic forced us to everyone to go home.

However, after reviewing the health guidelines and protocols that they would have to carry out in the facilities of the 180 high school in the town of San Lucas Xochimanca south of Mexico City, he realized that returning to school in person would involve less time for your classes and for your students.

“I had said yes because I have a sister who works in a hospital that is a covid zone and nothing has happened because we have learned to take care of ourselves. But then I wondered, in case we returned, how would I teach my students as I have been doing, because I would not have time anymore. I will not have as much time to teach them as I have been doing, “he told Excelsior.

And it is that Yazmín has five of the six science groups with a focus on chemistry that are in the third grade of secondary school; in addition to being responsible for a group of tutorials and one more of students with learning problems or barriers.

In total, the teacher has cared for about 200 students throughout the pandemic and although she has seen cases of desertion or of students who have not been able to be contacted by the school authorities, they are the fewest.

She says that from the beginning it was a challenge to switch to virtual mode, especially because there were parents who did not have the resources or technology to access the school platform or had to guide them to open a new email account and even giving classes by phone, as he did with a student who did not have the possibility of having a computer and connecting to virtual classes.

When she found the rhythm and her students followed her, she noticed that there were students in the special attention unit who took more than one class to catch up with their peers; There were even parents who took the class with their children. All of this would disappear upon returning to campus.

They did not find the necessary measures to return

As dictated by the guidelines issued by the Federal Government and the Ministry of Public Education published at the end of May, the Technical Council of the campus met to evaluate the situation of the school and evaluate a safe return. A survey was also sent to parents.

What they found was not encouraging. Not only do they not have enough space, they propose groups of 12 students per hour in the classrooms when there are 40 registered per class; There is also no bandwidth necessary for teachers to adopt a hybrid model of virtual and face-to-face classes, hydraulic installations need deep cleaning to be able to use running water and, above all, the follow-up that has been carried out so far could not be given. to special cases. In addition, many of the parents are under the age of 50, so they have not received an anticovid vaccine and the students must take public transport to move the plant.

For this reason, both the teachers and the parents decided not to return on June 7, a date that had been set by the Government of Mexico City for face-to-face classes.

“I worried about the students who have not been contacted or those to whom their parents decided not to send them this school year for different reasons such as that they had to work because they had lost their jobs or they had to take care of their little brothers or grandparents while they went out. to work, ”said Yazmín.

For this reason, the school proposed a help desk model, in which those students at risk of missing the school year could come and receive activities to be evaluated. The rest of the regular students would continue with the classes virtually.

Fifteen months of learnings and discoveries

Yazmín accepts that not everything has been easy and that there is nothing established when talking about distance classes, since it is a model that is constantly improving and adapting; But she assured that there is something that she learned and that she would like to be a constant once she can see her students again: to be empathic with their situations.

“Putting yourself in someone else’s shoes was very important. We tend to judge everything, but when you leave the sphere in which you live and see how your students live, it surprises you. When they opened their cameras you realized on many occasions that that part of when you enter their home, their space, did affect the development of the class and that you did not realize it while in the classroom ”.

The direction of the 180 “Octavio Paz” day high school in Xochimilco counted 170 families of students who had been affected by covid-19, including a case of a student who was orphaned. And this is another face that teachers must take into account, the emotional state of their students.

“We are really facing a very strong social problem […] That part of judging and saying why they don’t go in does leave a lot to think about ”, said Yazmín when asked about the emotional state of his students and pointed out that cases of depression and anxiety have been detected, so the school authorities have helped channel with institutions to provide help, often free.

“There are tools, but it is important that teachers want to help and that students learn. My director told me that it is the love of wanting to teach what we must continue to take out and mold. When parents and children see that, they pull with you. It’s just a matter of going little by little ”, he concluded.