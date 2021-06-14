Student Vista Alegre’s victory against Pontellas (1-2)

06/13/2021 at 9:57 PM CEST

The Student added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Pontellas this sunday in the San campio. The Pontellas came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the As Pontes. Regarding the visiting team, the Vista Alegre Student he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the Boat and accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition. Thanks to this result, the estradense team is seventh, while the Pontellas he is twelfth at the end of the game.

The first team to score was the Vista Alegre Student, which premiered the light through a goal from Freiria a few minutes after the start of the match, specifically in minute 1, thus ending the first period with a 0-1 on the scoreboard.

In the second half luck came for him Pontellas, who got the tie with a goal from the penalty spot of Yago Gonzalez at 85 minutes. The visiting team went ahead through a goal of Vilas moments before the final whistle, in 90, concluding the duel with a result of 1-2 on the scoreboard.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Pontellas who entered the game were Telmo, Berni, Somoza, Nando Y Sanchez replacing Sancho, Michael Garcia, Alonso, Richi Y Yago Gonzalez, while changes in the Student They were Dieguito Y Salgado, who entered to replace Ruben Marquez Y Freiria.

The referee admonished Michael Garcia, Richi, Telmo Y Samu by the Pontellas already Diego, Ruben Marquez Y Vilas by the estradense team.

With this victory, the Vista Alegre Student it rises to 33 points and is placed in seventh place in the classification. For his part, Pontellas it remains with the 19 points with which it reached this day of the competition.

The Pontellas will face on the following day Viveiro CF and the Vista Alegre Student will play against UD Atios.

Data sheetPontellas:Aarón Puentes, Alonso (Somoza, min.57), Michael Garcia (Berni, min.57), Yago González (Sanchez, min.86), Pablo, Gullón, Sancho (Telmo, min.46), Samu, Richi (Nando , min.64), Santi and IagoVista Alegre Student:Cristopher, Catú, Vilas, Diego, Sebas, Manu Rodríguez, Rubén Marquez (Dieguito, min.46), Castro, Freiria (Salgado, min.64), Jacobo and VilasStadium:San campioGoals:Freiria (0-1, min. 1), Yago González (1-1, min. 85) and Vilas (1-2, min. 90)