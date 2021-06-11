Student jobs this summer in Miami

June 11, 2021

0

The Summer Jobs Connect program will benefit 240 students, between the ages of 16 and 19, who live in the city of Miami, United States, and are interested in surveying, entrepreneurship or civic work.

The idea is that at the time of this, they also receive a financial education.

Those chosen will win about $ 1,200 in the end, according to local media.

For those interested in applying, they should write an email to: [email protected]

Summer Jobs Connect is an ambitious initiative spearheaded by the Citi Foundation and CFE Fund to support youth seeking summer employment, enhancing these city-led programs by integrating structural linkages with safe and appropriate banking products, services, and education. , they report on their official website.

0