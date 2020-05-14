15 minutes. A University of Florida (UF) student was arrested after threatening to carry out a mass shooting at Virginia Tech, United States, USA.

James Robert Kelly, 36, threatened to carry out the attack if a journalist for the Independent Florida Alligator college newspaper did not make changes to an article about him.

According to that publication, Kelly presented an ultimatum to society, listing lawsuits such as the publication of the manifesto left by the Virginia Tech attacker.

The man called for an end to women’s voting rights and limiting the enrollment of Chinese citizens in prestigious US universities.

“Prophet of God”

The student faces charges of writing threats, doing bodily harm, and carrying out a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Kelly also has a long history of sexual harassment and indecent behavior in public places.

However, he claims that he is a “prophet of God” and is determined to “become a terrorist and die from this cause”.

“I will gladly blame you for the unnecessary deaths of all future VT students”Kelly noted in one of the written threats.

Massacres in the USA

In 2007, Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 people on a campus of the Virginia State Polytechnic University. That fact is considered to be the third “deadliest” shooting in modern US history.

The worst of them occurred in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 1, 2017, when a man opened fire from a hotel room against a crowd attending a concert in Sin City. The man killed 58 people and then committed suicide.

A year earlier, on June 12, 2016, a young man murdered 49 people and later committed suicide in an LGBT club in the city of Orlando, Florida.