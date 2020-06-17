Nyles and Sarah meet at a wedding in Palm Springs. Everything seems very beautiful and fun … but things get complicated between both of them, and for both of them when they are unable to escape from the place and from each other. Literally. Day after day. Da … after day.

Hulu and Neon have released the official trailer and poster for ‘Palm Springs’, romantic comedy that at first glance seems a kind of cross between the premise of ‘Trapped in time’ with the humor of ‘The last man on Earth’. Something like that.

Andy Samberg (‘Brigsby Bear’) and Cristin Milioti (‘Modern Love’) lead the cast of this independent production of The Lonely Island that has debuted by debutant Max Barbakow based on a script written by Andy Siara (‘Lodge 49’) .

J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and Peter Gallagher complete the distribution of this film that will be released in the United States of America on July 10: In VOD by Hulu, and in theaters that can be Neon’s hand.

Following their successful performance at the Sundance Festival earlier this year, both companies paid for the North American distribution of the movie seventeen and a half million dollars … with 69 cents. 69 cents more than Fox Searchlight paid for ‘The Birth of a Nation by Nate Parker in 2016. Yes, the current record.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.