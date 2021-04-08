Stuani’s “different and complicated” year

04/07/2021 at 8:29 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

Cristhian Stuani had not attended the media for a long time. The Uruguayan forward is a person who, when he speaks, must be listened to because his speech is always full of content. Today he had to appear publicly and touch on some, not all, interesting topics. He did not shy away from any questions and spoke of the current moment of the team, of the play-off options, of his role in such a young dressing room and also of the problems that have prevented him from playing more this season.

On this last question, the Uruguayan recognized that the body marked a “stop & rdquor; and who told him that “You had to stop to be able to come back stronger & rdquor;. All this at the gates of one of the most important games of the season, the day after tomorrow in Vallecas. A duel that, for the Matador de Tala “is not a final & rdquor ;. Of course, for Stuani, yes to beto a “quite key & rdquor; for Girona’s aspirations to hold sixth position at Rayo Vallecano.

So far, Matador de Tala has played 18 games (1,250 minutes) this season in which he has scored 7 goals. The Uruguayan is far from his best marks as a scorer in Montilivi where he signed 21, 20 and 31 goals in the previous three seasons. “I had everyone badly accustomed. The numbers have been very large here and now it seems that 7 is not that many. Looking at games that I have played is not bad. I try to always contribute what I can. What interests me the most is not on a personal level but on a team level and that we achieve the goal. Last year we couldn’t achieve the goal and I would have changed it 100%, not scoring goals and goals and going up & rdquor ;, he said.

Last year the promotion was not achieved and this seems to be very difficult. Despite everything, Stuani does not rule it out and remembers that the team is involved “in the fight for the play-off & rdquor;. In this sense, the former Middlesbrough considers “quite key & rdquor; for Girona the game on Saturday in Vallecas against Rayo Vallecano. Of course, in no case does he see it as a final. “There will still be days to dispute & rdquor ;, he remembers.

Juanpe, injured

On the other hand, problems accumulate for Francisco Rodríguez for Saturday’s game. If on Tuesday it was known that Samu Sáiz has fifteen days and that Bernardo Espinosa will be absent for a month, today the club confirmed that Juanpe Ramírez does not arrive to play in Vallecas either. That leaves the coach with only Santi Bueno and Arnau Martínez as centrals. Pau Resta and Èric Monjonell have trained with the first team