Stuani visits his favorite victim

04/05/2021 at 7:44 PM CEST

Carles rosell

A couple of brushstrokes in Italy and England do not prevent Cristhian Stuaniwhere he is really most comfortable is in Spanish football. They are ten seasons sailing between the First and Second Division of our football. Time in which he has faced endless teams. A lot of. Almost all of them have scored a goal. Few have escaped its clutches.

Girona itself, Real Unión, Alcorcón and also Sabadell, which a few days ago joined the list of survivors. It has up to 51 victims. The favorite is a Rayo Vallecano that this Saturday crosses his path again. Precisely, the rival that marks the border with the play-off. That sixth place, the goal that those of Francisco Rodriguez They have between eyebrows, just now that they give off the best sensations of the season.

There is no color. There are 12 goals that Stuani It has marked the Ray. It is the team that has received the most and by far, because its pursuers are a world away. Half a dozen have conceded Almería and Real Madrid. Five, those who have scored against Las Palmas, Alavés, Deportivo, Espanyol, Getafe and Athletic. It is also true that against Rayo he has played a lot of times. Up to 16 times, both in the League and in the Copa del Rey. The balance is the most even: six victories for Stuani, five draws and the same defeats. On seven occasions he has seen the goal, counting a couple of doubles and even a hat-trick. He has marked Rayo as a Racing player, also wearing the Espanyol shirt and as a Girona footballer as well.

Last season, he had a triplet in Montilivi (3-1) and a year earlier he saw the goal a couple of times in Vallecas (0-2), in that case in the highest category. Just what would be ideal this Saturday, considering how much the team plays. Winning, Girona would tie on points with a Rayo that, yes, still has a game pending against Mirandés. The striker arrives on a roll, scoring seven goals, most of them in the second round of this League.

A Girona in very good shape

Girona is experiencing the best moment of the course thanks to an excellent run of results. He has not lost for a month, when Almería took Montilivi. Since then, five days undefeated, with three wins and two draws. They are 11 points from the last 15, which has led Francisco’s men to play sixth place. It is the best streak for a team that only once had linked five games without losing, but without such good numbers. It is the second best team of the last month, surpassed by Espanyol, which has achieved 13 points out of 15.