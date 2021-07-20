Stuani joins Girona’s training sessions

Uruguayan striker Cristhian Stuani joined Girona training on Tuesday, under the orders of Míchel Sánchez and after passing a PCR test on Monday.

The presence of the Uruguayan international, Girona captain, was the great novelty of this Tuesday’s session. Stuani will be one of the great references of the team for another year, since just a few days ago he extended his contract until 2026.

Senegalese midfielder Pape Diamanka also joined training on Tuesday, who, like Stuani, had the club’s permission to return to work later.

The future of the Senegalese does not seem at all clear today, after playing last season on loan at Albacete, with which he descended to First RFEF.

While waiting for the first incorporations to be made, Míchel’s team exercises with their sights set on the first friendly match of the preseason, which will play this Saturday against Barça at the Johan Cruyff stadium.