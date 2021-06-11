06/11/2021 at 7:47 PM CEST

Andoni IraolaRayo Vallecano coach, declared this Friday that Uruguayan striker Christian Stuani is a “player of another category”, whom they will have to take into account to try to overcome Girona and be promoted to First Division.

Rayo Vallecano has reached the last promotion tie for promotion to First Division after finishing sixth in the League and eliminating Leganés in the first round. “We have come to these last games with the feeling that we have to win, that if we are not out. The team has competed well under that pressure. Already during the year it has happened to us, that when the team has been in need it has responded well and We are going to see if we can take advantage of it now because we want the promotion prize, “Iraola said at a press conference.

Despite the good first tie against Leganés, the Basque coach shunned euphoria and was cautious about Girona’s visit. “We still don’t have any prizes and we have to win them. In front of us we have a rival who, seeing only the numbers that he has, not only in games won, points, goals conceded … you realize that he is very well and that if we want to beat him we have to give our best level, “he said.

“You have to play very concentrated and not get confused, not have bad minutes, that in the qualifying rounds leaves you out, and with that idea you have to go out on Sunday,” he confessed. One of the most outstanding players in the final stretch of the championship and in this promotion is being the Argentine Oscar Trejo. “He has always been in his role as captain, leading the team. Right now on the field he is in a very good moment, with confidence, but the team is doing well and we have to take advantage,” he said.

One of the keys to this last qualifying round for promotion to First will be the mental aspect, something that Rayo is working on. “It’s fundamental. It’s 180 minutes, it’s not a game. In the end, you have to think that this can be extended and any mistake is not that the game is over, it’s that when the referee whistles we will still have left. You have to be very careful, whether you’re winning or losing, “he said.

“In the end, you have to fight all the plays and come out with the mentality that we came out in the first leg with Leganés. The first half was not spectacular, but the game went where we wanted and continue along that line a bit,” he said. Girona’s main dangers is Uruguayan striker Christian Stuani, who this season, although he has been weighed down by injuries, has ten goals.

“Last year he scored thirty-something goals and this year, playing less, he has done more than any player on our team. He is a player, in that sense, of another category. He is a dangerous player, of course, but not only him. , Gumbau, the people who play outside. They have many things that we have to watch out for, just as surely, when they ask Francisco he will say the same about us, “he said.

The Vallecas Stadium will have the presence of 1,500 spectators in the stands after the tickets on sale sold out in just one hour. “The public is always important. We already experienced it the other day with Leganés and I am convinced that it will be more important against Girona. We appreciate it very much, the team appreciates it on the field, and you can see the reaction of the players immediately. For us it is a weapon that we have to use, “he concluded.