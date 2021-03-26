Stuani has not yet scored Albacete

03/26/2021 at 20:29 CET

Carles rosell

A problem in the adductor muscle left Cristhian Stuani unable to travel to Las Palmas a week ago. There was even talk of the possibility of not playing against Albacete in Montilivi. He has worked this week at half gas but today he was seen on the grass, along with his teammates, in morning training. It is, however, still doubtful for this weekend. A day that the forward surely has marked on the calendar. You will play against one of the teams that fill your resume.

An Albacete that served as a springboard in Spanish football. More than a decade ago he scored up to 22 goals with the La Mancha team. Racing, Levante, Espanyol and now Girona complete their journey between First and Second. Endless seasons that have allowed him to face 54 teams. Only four of them have been able to escape their scoring nose. The funny thing is that two of them face each other on Sunday. Girona himself and Albacete.

If you arrive on time and have minutes, therefore, you will have the opportunity to add a new victim. The one that will do 51. A few months ago, a situation traced to him was presented when Logroñés was visiting Montilivi. The Uruguayan signed a double that helped his team to add the three points. The first two goals of the five that accumulate this course. They are not his best records, but he is still a threat to anyone.