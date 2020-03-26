Stu Bennett spoke about his time in WWE

Stu Bennett and hatred in WWE

The British fighter felt hatred in his final stage in WWE:

I left WWE in spring 2016. When my contract was going to end they offered me a renewal agreement, but I said no, I was leaving. I loved my job, especially what I did in 2014 and 2015 but at the time I felt hatred for WWE and for what I was doing. I kept reflecting on what I had to improve to be valued and it was beginning to affect me.

I think they gave me opportunities, but they were not taken advantage of. I became the King of The Ring, but that didn’t make me higher on the card. I realized that it was not important to improve or not since in that company everything depends on the approval of a person.

After leaving WWE, the wrestler needed a year to refocus mentally:

Psychologically leaving WWE affected me. It was a very strong change in routine, from being 280 days on the road to having almost all the free time. Before, I couldn’t go out because people recognized me, but over time that changed and there came a point where on Mondays I was happy that I didn’t have to go to work.

