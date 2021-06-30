Struggle to rally from bearish engulfing candle

Cie Automotive

The price of CIE Automotive it recovers positions after the strong falls of the previous session, setbacks that (1) failed to breach supports and (2) did not deactivate buy signals in the Stochastic oscillator. In this way, the price maintains intact medium-term support areas, allowing the price to approach resistance areas such as (1) the downward guideline that starts from annual highs and (2) the previous maximum projected from 25, 86 euros per share. In this way, the Cie Automotive price will not begin to question its structure as long as it does not register a violation of the last increasing minimum that we project from 24.44 euros per share.

Cie Automotive on daily chart with Trading Activity (window with a blue background), Stochastic oscillator (window with a green background) and Medium Amplitude Range (window with a yellow background)

Cie Automotive on daily chart with Trading Zone analysis template