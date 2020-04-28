The necessary increase in government action during the coronavirus crisis has given rise to several proposals to increase public revenue, aimed at financing the deficit resulting from the increase in expenses and the drop in tax revenues.

Some of these proposals – such as the creation of a compulsory loan on large companies – are completely inconsistent. On the one hand, because it is not the time to reduce the liquidity of companies, which are already very affected by the crisis. On the other hand, because the government is able to finance itself voluntarily in the market, with no reason for compulsory financing.

Other proposals – in particular projects that seek to make the Income Tax more progressive – may even be well-intentioned, but are very poorly designed. If approved, they would almost certainly result in economic distortions, greater litigation between taxpayers and the tax authorities, in addition to leaving several loopholes for tax evasion.

Brazil has serious problems in its tax system, including the Income Tax, which result in distributive inequities and economic inefficiencies that hinder growth. But the solution to these problems needs to be very well constructed. Trying to solve a cyclical fiscal problem with measures prepared in haste to solve a specific problem – the low progressiveness of the Income Tax – will almost certainly result in an even worse tax system than the current one.

The time to discuss financing the fiscal cost of the crisis is not now. In the short term, financing has to be done through an increase in public debt. After the acute phase of the crisis has passed, then, yes, it is necessary to define how this cost will be equated, or, more precisely, what will be necessary to do so that the trajectory of the public debt is not explosive in the long run.

But this discussion has to be done in a broad way, contemplating not only measures to increase the collection, but also measures to contain the increase in expenses. Above all, it is necessary to clearly separate structural changes from short-term measures.

Just as it is necessary to prevent short-term measures to increase expenses resulting from the crisis from becoming permanent, great care must be taken so that financing the cost of the crisis does not compromise the Brazilian taxation model – not least because the structural improvement of the Brazilian tax system may make a decisive contribution to the financing of public debt.

Structural changes in taxation that make the economy more efficient contribute to solving the fiscal crisis, as greater growth generates more revenue, even keeping the tax burden constant as a proportion of GDP.

Structural changes that make the tax system more progressive are important because, in addition to making socially fair taxation, they signal that it is the wealthiest part of the population that will bear most of the burden of financing the crisis.

Structural expenditure containment measures are essential so that the increase in revenue resulting from greater growth does not translate into greater public spending. If well designed, such measures can also contribute to improving income distribution, focusing on adjusting spending that benefits the wealthiest section of the population and preserving spending that benefits the poorest.

All of these measures were already on the agenda before the health crisis. The crisis only makes them more urgent and necessary.

Depending on the fiscal cost of the crisis, it is possible that such changes will not be sufficient to guarantee their financing within an appropriate period. In this case, it may be necessary to resort to cyclical measures to increase revenue. But such measures should be temporary and clearly separated from the structural changes necessary to make the Brazilian tax system more just and efficient.

* DIRECTOR OF THE FISCAL CITIZENSHIP CENTER

See too:

Coronavirus: myths about covid-19 that you should ignore

.