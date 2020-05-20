An intense cyclone hit eastern India on Wednesday with rain, winds and strong waves as millions of people were evacuated from the region and neighboring Bangladesh, an operation complicated by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Cyclone Amphan had begun to advance over the continent, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a bulletin issued at 3 pm local time, after gaining strength for days in the Gulf of Bengal, making it one of the strongest storms to hit the region in about a decade.

Officials in the Indian states of Odisha and West Bengal said intense winds had torn roofs and trees off and bent electricity poles, hampering power supplies in some areas.

In Bangladesh, Disaster Management Minister Enamur Rahman said that about 2.4 million people from the most vulnerable districts have been referred to more than 15,000 storm shelters.

“It is challenging to remove people and maintain (social) distance. We have doubled the number of anti-cyclone centers to ensure distance and hygiene,” said Rahman.

Bangladeshi officials also said they had transferred hundreds of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar who live on a flooded island in the Gulf of Bengal to storm shelters.

Various crops could be damaged and large tracts of fertile land could be devastated, officials said. Farmers are being helped to transfer their production and hundreds of thousands of animals to higher ground.

“Fortunately, the harvest of the rice harvest is almost over. Even so, this (storm) can leave a trail of destruction,” said Mizanur Rahman Khan, a senior official at the Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture.

An Indian Interior Ministry official said the Odisha and West Bengal authorities had a hard time accommodating thousands of evacuees, as the shelters were being used as coronavirus quarantine centers.

Additional shelters are being prepared in markets and government buildings taking into account social detachment, and masks are being distributed to villagers.

West Bengal police said some people were unwilling to go to shelters for fear of being infected with the coronavirus and that many were refusing to leave their herds.

