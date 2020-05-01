In case there was any doubt, the strongest Avenger demonstrated his full power when he literally tore a God in half with his own hands.

The Sentry He is the strongest Avenger, whose huge list of incredible abilities makes him a serious threat to those who dare confront him. Even when his adversary is a God, since he once tore Ares in half after his evil side began to show itself.

This Marvel character first debuted in The Sentry # 1 from Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee. Bob Reynolds He was a plump and depressed man who secretly had an almost immeasurable amount of power after being injected with a serum that gave him the “power of a million explosive soles.” While he had a deep history with the Avengers, there was a bad side to The Sentry called the vacuum. To prevent the Void from taking over Reynolds and becoming an almost unstoppable supervillain, The Sentry erased his memories and those of everyone. Later, the strongest Avenger would return, although sometimes he is good, but others he is evil.

Thus he destroyed a God.

In a Marvel comic, we could see how Norman Osborn becomes Iron Patriot and tries to eliminate the original Avengers. The Sentry fights alongside Norman and aids him in his effort to take down Asgard. After successfully bringing chaos and destruction to the floating city, the strongest Avenger comes face to face with Ares, the God of War. While fighting a god would be difficult, the Void begins to crawl during combat, leading The Sentry to grab his body and tear it to pieces. It is one of the most horrifying scenes that Marvel Comics has published. (Warning of violence).

Ares’ brutal death shows why it was so important that Reynold’s memories be erased from his mind in the first place. He has no control over his immense powers, and while he may be a friendly hand to the Avengers, when the Void shows his face, it is unknown what kind of damage he can do.

After taking down Ares and Asgard, the Avengers find Reynolds stripped in a giant crater on the ground. When he wakes up, Reynolds asks “Did I, uh, did I do this?” and begs the Avengers to kill him. Thor wants me to pay for his crimes. But, the Void resurfaces and attacks the team. Thor is forced to kill him and throws his corpse in the sun. While the Strongest Avenger would eventually revive, the bow showed just how powerful Reynolds is when he has no control – taking him down is nearly impossible, even if you’re a God.