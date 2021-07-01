Stronger than a bulletproof vest

Materials with nano-architecture are made up of nano-sized structures that, depending on their arrangement, can give materials unique properties, such as exceptional lightness and strength. Materials of this type are potentially considered lighter and more impact resistant than almost any other material that is conventional in structure. However, this potential has hardly been explored. The latest results of a line of research have now allowed us to explore it.

Engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), both in the United States, and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH) have now found that materials with “nanoarchitectures” (materials engineered from precisely modeled nanometric structures) can certainly be a promising avenue for all kinds of lightweight protective materials, such as armor, protective coatings, blast shields and other impact resistant materials.

Carlos Portela (MIT) and his colleagues have manufactured an ultralight material made of nanometric carbon structures that give the material toughness and mechanical robustness. The team tested the material’s strength by firing microparticles at it at supersonic speeds, and found that the material, which is thinner than the thickness of a human hair, prevented miniature projectiles from passing through it.

The researchers calculate that, compared to steel, Kevlar, aluminum and other impact resistant materials, at the same weight, the new material is more effective at absorbing impacts.

The team found that it could predict the type of damage the material would suffer by using a model to characterize meteorite impacts. (Image: courtesy of the research team. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0)

“The same amount of mass of our material would be much more effective in stopping a projectile than the same amount of mass of Kevlar,” says Portela.

If made on a large scale, this and other materials with nanometric architecture could be designed as lighter and more resistant alternatives to Kevlar and steel. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)