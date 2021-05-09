Stronger measures urgently needed to get guns off the streets of NYC

New York.- The shooting that occurred on Saturday in Manhattan’s iconic Times Square once again raised alarms about the need for a stricter control of the possession of weapons and the reinforcement of security in the city.

And it is precisely that the incident was registered the same week that the Police Department announced a 30.4% increase in crimes in the month of April compared to the same month in 2020.

In the specific part of shootings in April 2021 there were 149 shootings, while in April 2020 there were 56 reported, which represents an increase of 166.1%.

“The flow of illegal weapons into our city must stop,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, referring to the increase in shootings and crimes in the city in recent months.

On his side, Commissioner Dermot Shea was more forceful in indicating that this critical moment is due to the adoption of wrong policies.

“How many more children do we need to get shot before we realize that bad policies have consequences?” Shea told local press hours after the shooting in Manhattan.

One of the measures criticized by the NYPD has been the change to the bail system that took effect last year and allows certain criminals to return to the streets. However, at the moment there is no direct relationship between the increase in crime and the exreos.

The shooting on Saturday afternoon left three people injured: two women and a girl.

The security problem in the Big Apple also remains in the sights of those who aspire to succeed De Blasio in office.

Eric Adams was one of the first to raise his voice against gun violence: “These shootings have to stop and they have to stop now,” said the Brooklyn Borough President and mayoral candidate.

“This epidemic of gun violence grows as it kills, like a virus. If we don’t inoculate it now, it will spread and spread, and it will mean the death of countless New Yorkers and the city we have built. But there is a solution for this if we have the intelligence, the maturity and the strength to do something about it, “he added.

Among the measures Adams proposes are: Reinstate the plainclothes anti-crime unit as an anti-weapons unit with officers better trained and equipped to handle the vital role of finding illegal weapons and shooters; significantly increase funding for the City’s Office to Prevent Gun Violence; and freeing agents from their desk duties and civilian assignments and putting them back on the streets, deploying them in places like Times Square that must be protected.

For his part, Andrew Yang insisted that New York cannot afford to deprive the police of funds, “not while New Yorkers are concerned about rising rates of violent crime.”

“If the city can’t stop the shootings in Times Square, one of our city’s most policed ​​neighborhoods, what does that say about what’s happening in the minority sectors of our city where we’re not investing and we know the rates of armed violence are higher? ”, asked the candidate.

Also aspiring Ray McGuire said in a statement: “The simple fact is: there is no security, there is no city.” That is why he urged that the number of police officers immediately increase to focus on taking weapons off the streets, as well as allocating community resources that prevent and interrupt violence effectively.

McGuire added: “Our courts need the ability to get repeat offenders and known members of criminal organizations off the streets.”

Until the afternoon of this Sunday the NYPD was hunting the subject who used the weapon in the brawl with three other men.