An mass of dry air still prevails over the South this Wednesday, May 20, but strong areas of instability, associated with the formation of a new cold front, will again influence the Region as of Thursday. The week ends with a sharp decline in temperature.

Another day of little rain

O dry weather and strong sun predominate in southern Brazil this Wednesday, March 20, when we completed two months of autumn. Rain is forecast only for the extreme southwest of Rio Grande do Sul, region of Uruguaiana. The charged clouds must hit the region at night in the form of blows.

It doesn’t rain in other areas of the South Region, but circulation of sea winds will favor the increase of humidity over small areas close to the sea. The forecast for the east of Santa Catarina and the coast of Paraná, including Florianópolis, is sunny between many clouds. The sun prevails in other places, including Curitiba and Porto Alegre.

Low humidity in the air

The south of Brazil has a day of great thermal amplitude, with a little cold at dawn and heat in the afternoon. The air is dry. The relative humidity of the air can reach levels between 21% and 30%, in the hottest hours of the day, in the Midwest of the Region.

Photo of Luiz Paulo, Curitiba (PR)

Turning the clock this Thursday

During this Thursday, May 21st, large and strong areas of instability, associated with the circulation of the winds of a low atmospheric pressure system, they will form between Brazil, northern Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Part of the charged clouds of these areas of instability advance to the South of Brazil bringing storms for various regions of the three states. The temperature will decrease in Rio Grande do Sul.

At the central-west and southern Rio Grande do Sul rains frequently and is at risk of storms. The sky is overcast in the south and southwest of Rio Grande do Sul. In the other areas of the South Region, the sun can still appear between many clouds, at times.

The forecast for the other areas of Rio Grande do Sul, for the central-west and south of Santa Catarina and west of Paraná is sunny during the day and rain showers at night.

In the north and center-east of Paraná, including Curitiba, in the Itajaí Valley, on the northern coast of Santa Catarina and in the Florianópolis region, dry weather and sun still predominate.

New cold front

As eaareas of instability that intensify between Brazil, Uruguay, northern Argentina and Paraguay are organizing with a cold front during Thursday. This new cold front advances once and for all over the South on Friday, May 22. The entire Region will have rain at various times of the day. In the north of Rio Grande do Sul, the central-west of Santa Catarina and Paraná, the rain will be frequent and voluminous. The temperature will drop in all three states.

