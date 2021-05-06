Strong space hurricane over the North Pole

05/06/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Astronomers have now managed to reconstruct a surprising hurricane that was detected in 2014 over the Earth’s North Pole.

It is a mass of plasma 1,000 kilometers wide, forming eddies several hundred kilometers above the North Pole.

The effect reflected in the image is like a huge hurricane, in which electrons replace the water present in hurricanes that occur in the lower part of the Earth’s atmosphere over warm water spaces.

When warm, humid air rises, it creates an area of ​​low pressure near the surface that sucks in the surrounding air, causing extremely strong winds and creating clouds that bring heavy rain.

Interplanetary phenomenon

Interplanetary phenomenonHurricanes are not unique to Earth. They have also been observed in the lower atmospheres of Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. Huge solar tornadoes have even been seen in the Sun’s atmosphere.

However, the existence of space hurricanes in the upper atmosphere of the planets had not been detected before. The first observation has been detected on Earth, confirming that they really exist.

The space hurricane in Earth’s ionosphere was spinning counterclockwise, had multiple spiral arms, and lasted for almost eight hours before gradually decomposing.

These unprecedented observations were discovered during a retrospective analysis by scientists at the University of Reading, as part of a team led by the University of Shandong in China, which confirmed the hurricane and offered clues about its formation.

Professor Mike Lockwood, a space scientist at the University of Reading, explains in a statement: “Until now, it was uncertain that space plasma hurricanes existed, so proving this with such an amazing observation is incredible.

And he adds: “Tropical storms are associated with enormous amounts of energy, and these space hurricanes must be created by an unusually large and rapid transfer of solar wind energy and charged particles to the Earth’s upper atmosphere.”

“Magnetic and plasma fields in the atmosphere of planets exist throughout the universe, so the findings suggest that space hurricanes should be a widespread phenomenon,” Lockwood concludes.

Modeled images

Modeled imagesThe team of scientists from China, the US, Norway and the UK used observations made by four DMSP (Defense Meteorological Satellite Program) satellites and 3D magnetosphere modeling to produce the image. Their findings were published in Nature Communications.

The analysis involved checking the consistency of data from satellites, radars and other sources, and to build a complete picture of what had happened and make sure the mechanisms involved were understood.

The fact that the hurricane occurred during a period of low geomagnetic activity suggests that they could be more relatively common within our solar system and beyond. This highlights the importance of better space weather monitoring, which can disrupt GPS systems.

Reference

ReferenceA space hurricane over the Earth’s polar ionosphere. Qing-He Zhang et al. Nature Communications volume 12, Article number: 1207 (2021). Doi: 10.1038 / s41467-021-21459-y

Top image: Illustration of a space hurricane, created from observational data. Credit Qing-He Zhang, Shandong University