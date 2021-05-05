Strong self-criticism of Schwartzman after his defeat in Madrid

The fall by 2-6, 6-4 and 6-1 against Russian Aslan Karatsev, in his debut in the Madrid Masters 1000, hit hard on Diego schwartzman, who after the elimination, analyzed the match and made a strong self-criticism about his present.

“It is clear that I am not playing my best tennis. At this level I can’t think of making the final in Rome or the semi-finals of Roland Garros, I’m not finding the rhythm “, The Peque began, referring to the Masters 1000 that will begin next week in Italian lands and the second Grand Slam of the year, which will start at the end of May.

And, at a press conference, he continued: “I’m not having much luck with the draws either. My last game was 10 days ago. Going out early and having Karatsev play me, one of the best of the year, doesn’t help me at all. I hope to do better in Rome and Lyon. “

Regarding the party, he expressed: “I was in control of the party, doing what I had to do. But he changed from the first to the second and third sets. After 6-2, 2-0 he started hitting a lot of winners, aces, shots near the lines. I had no chance, I tried. I didn’t play my best tennis, but he had 2 or 3 winners per game. It’s difficult when your opponent plays like this. “

