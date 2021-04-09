Strong scare !, member of the Today Program about to rob

Strong scare !, member of the Today Program on the point of robbery | Instagram

Strong scare !. The producer of the Hoy Program, Andrea Rodriguez Doria revealed on his social networks that he was about to suffer a robbery.

The sister of Magda Rodriguez He raised his voice on his social networks to reveal that he was about to lose his truck in the hands of lovers of other people’s things. Rodríguez Doria pointed out that his vehicle was in the parking lot of a well-known shopping center when some subjects tried to take it away.

The leader of the morning Televisa star shared that fortunately some people realized what happened and prevented the robbers from getting away with it. Andrea Rodríguez Doria pointed out that he was inside the mall quietly buying mattresses while all this was happening in the parking lot.

The producer of Today Program He indicated that he would go to the corresponding site to give his statement and that this proceed, since lovers of what is foreign will not stop otherwise.

The aunt of Andrea Escalona placeholder image He shared what happened showing where he was and his vehicle, fortunately, the situation did not happen to adults.

This is just one of the many situations for which the Hoy Program is the headline of entertainment news. Recently, many were surprised by the news that Venga La Alegría had surpassed in audience the morning star of Televisa. As they shared on their social networks, the TV Azteca program had exceeded the audience of the program hosted by Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza, among others, by 9%.

It was even managed that the vacations of the VLA drivers would be canceled in search of taking advantage of the good streak. However, Alex Kaffie assures that this is not true and that Venga La Alegría has not yet surpassed the most watched morning show in Mexico.

For her part, Andrea Escalona was questioned about this situation and assured that “it is worth dreaming”, referring to the fact that the Azteca program has not reached Today.

However, the rumors that the audience of the Hoy Program has collapsed and of a possible departure of Andrea Rodríguez Doria from the morning have not stopped, as they assure that Magda Rodríguez’s departure deeply affected the rating of the morning.

The departure of some of the drivers has also been rumored, such as Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza, Arath de la Torre and even Andrea Legarreta, the most senior driver. While it has been indicated they will leave for health reasons or new projects, the truth is that they still continue to be part of the famous television program.