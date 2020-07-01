Former WWE RAW commentator Renee Young recently made a noise by revealing she was making a big announcement. She went to Twitter to target her fans and stated that she has a “big and fat” ad for everyone on Wednesday.

Hey y’all !! I’m so so happy, I have a big fat announcement for everyone on Wednesday! 😋 – Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2020

Now, Renee Young has released an update regarding her upcoming announcement that fans are eagerly awaiting. She seems incredibly happy if her latest tweet is an indication, in which she mentioned that she “just sent a very important email.” Check out the tweet below:

Oh man! My news is tomorrow! Eeeeeepppppp! Just sent av important email. 🥴🤠😅😎😋 – Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 1, 2020

Renee Young’s tweets about her “big and fat” ad have left her fans guessing

Renee Young has been a mainstay of WWE for the past eight years. She signed with WWE in October 2012, and took on a number of roles throughout her term, most notably her role as a RAW commentator, host of Talking Smack, and WWE Backstage.

Young met her current husband, AEW champion Jon Moxley during his WWE stint, and the duo married in April 2017 after dating for more than four years. Many fans speculate that Young’s announcement could be about a new professional direction, outside of WWE. Renee has already made it clear that the announcement has nothing to do with the pregnancy, after a fan suggested the same thing on the Twitter thread.

Renee Young fans won’t have to wait long to find out what the ad is about. We will keep you posted on all further developments regarding Renee’s announcement.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.