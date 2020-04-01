The rating agency HR Ratings anticipates deterioration in the financial conditions of Mexico.

In view of the deterioration of financial conditions due to the Covid-19 crisis, Mexico could suffer this year a strong recession in the local economy and an increase in net debt of up to 45.5 percent, said Félix Boni, general director of Analysis of the rating agency HR Ratings.

In an interview with Aristegui en Vivo, the expert reported that, in his most recent analysis, the HR Ratings downgraded long-term sovereign debt rating HR A- (G) to HR BBB + (G) Due to the fact that the country maintains a moderate credit risk, with weakness in the ability to pay in the face of adverse economic changes.

For the short term, the country’s rating was downgraded from HR 2- (G) to HR 3 (G), which means that its capacity is moderate for the timely payment of debt obligations and it maintains a greater global credit risk.

The placement of the projections for Mexico in a negative perspective, he explained, is due to an expected impact on global value chains, the drop in the price of oil and the low expectation of world growth derived from higher debt in the countries faced with the challenges of the pandemic crisis.

“The international environment does not help. It is not only a situation in Mexico, we are also very concerned about the situation in the United States due to the very high dependence of the Mexican economy and, also, the structural problems here by the private sector in terms of whether it is greatly restricting the private investment ”, he pointed out.

In addition, he anticipated a fiscal outlook with financial deficits of 2.6 percent, greater than 2 percent that had been anticipated in the short term.

Faced with this scenario, he warned of a strong recession in the local economy in the short term with a contraction of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 2.3 percent, although he did not rule out that the prospects would worsen in the coming months.

On the other hand, he indicated that the national debt which had remained stable in the last two years at 41 percent, it could rise to 45 percent.

“This year we are seeing the economy deteriorate even more and we are also assuming that the exchange rate will end above where we ended last year. Of the increase in debt to 45 percent of GDP that we are assuming, almost 40 percent is not so much of the deficit but due to the exchange rate, “said Félix Boni.

Although the country could acquire more debt in the short term, he explained that the credit line to which he will turn.

“Mexico is going into debt more with 45 percent, what we do not know is what fund they can use. The credit line is one of the strengths we have but this would obviously increase the debt even more or possibly a part of the increase in debt would come not so much from the markets, it could also come from international organizations, “he added.

Pemex, also on the downside

Because exports and imports of oil, gasoline, natural gas and other petroleum products will decrease due to a reduction in demand at the international level, the economic outlook for Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) will also be negative, he said. Felix Boni.

“We have to consider that Pemex it already has a deficit, therefore, it is necessary to assess very carefully what could happen with a reduction in prices. Due to the weakness of the national economy, we are also assuming that the price of imports, in terms of volume, will also go down ”, he pointed out.

The rating agency also downgraded the credit rating of A + to BBB-.

The federal government, he continued, must analyze a scheme to recover the drop in oil prices and one possibility is to increase the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS).

See the full interview here:

SOVEREIGN RATINGS RATINGS by Aristegui News on Scribd

Pemex HR Ratings 2020 Statement by Aristegui News on Scribd