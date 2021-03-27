Strong !, Raúl Araiza kisses Andrea Legarreta, goodbye Erik? | Instagram

Scandal !, Raúl Araiza and Andrea Legarreta starred in a tremendous scandal in the middle of the Hoy program, this after after an argument, everything ended in a strong kiss. The Black Araiza and Erik Rubín’s wife were in a game, in which Galilea Montijo was also a participant; However, it was the Vivan los Niños actress who was kissed.

Andrea Legarreta took his place in the game between denials, a situation for which the actor of The soulless He approached the television host and planted a tremendous kiss on her. Mía and Nina Rubín’s mother only had to do it “on the spike” to avoid a major scandal.

For its part, Raúl Araiza Herrera she fled the scene, fearing Legarreta’s reaction, who was extremely surprised. El Negrito assured that it is an 11-year-old kiss, because of the love that exists between him and the actress as well.

Norma Herrera’s son assured that there is nothing wrong, since Andrea Legarreta gave him kisses in the novel in which they were a couple; For her part, the driver with the longest tenure on Hoy told her that it was quite different.

Raúl’s action caused a huge commotion on the set and a “cover” could quickly be heard, referring to the fact that this kiss would cause the attention of the media and would make news.

Raúl Araiza, who is also part of the television program Members on AirHe is one of the most beloved conductors of Mexican television, not for nothing is he the only man who has stood by Andrea and Galilea Montijo’s side for so long as Hoy.

El Negrito has shown that his artistic career has allowed him to mature and learn a lot, so now he takes the news and rumors in a very different way; assures that he prefers only to listen and continue his life, pointing out that all publicity is good.

Recently, the protagonist of My love He spoke about the publication that assured that he earned more than Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo in the Today Program and in addition, they were very high ciras those that were assured have of salary.

Araiza pointed out that of course this information is false and shared that it is very irresponsible to share it since it compromises the safety of him and his companions, who hope every day to return home safely.

Raúl Araiza reported that these figures would be correct if they were talking about an American television program; however, they are very high for Mexico, unfortunately.