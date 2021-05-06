Strong photos of Celia Lora and fans react immediately! | Instagram

The mexican model Celia Lora is part of the group of celebrities to whom a third person shares personal content, photos of the daughter of Alex Lora were leaked and his fans reacted immediately.

Undoubtedly one of the most controversial, striking, beautiful personalities and of whom there is always something to talk about the beautiful Mexican model and businesswoman Celia lora, who with its content has won the affection of fans.

As you well know, with the little movement of resources and projects that occurred in 2020 and now also part of 2021, Lora had to change some projects for others to continue having a constant inflow of money.

One of his plans was to open a Youtube channelIn addition to a page with exclusive content, he evidently continued with his social networks, giving us some tastes of the content that we could find on his page.

Also read: Lyna Pérez’s open dress that surprised even her biggest fan

In an interview, she stated that she was doing quite well, taking advantage of the fact that her figure is exquisite and that her charms continue to attract the attention of Internet users due to how huge they are, Celia Lora who is also an acquaintance “Bunny girl“, had the misfortune that certain personal content was leaked on social networks.

It should be noted that it is not a surprise that it appears with few articles of clothing or in transparencies, but the fact that they have been filtered in the same way is not pleasant.

Some Internet users and followers of the beautiful celebrity immediately reacted to the leak of this content, which without hesitation began to be shared on social networks, especially on Twitter, now it is very easy to find this content that out of respect for the artist we will not share so as not to encourage this type of abuse towards your person.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Although she herself shares this type of material, the mere fact of doing it without her consent is an insult and abuse, even more so because several personalities of the show have decided to make a profit by showing if she appears, surely you will know more than one name of the following ready:

Yanet García Mia Khalifa Anastasia Kvitko Ana Cheri Noelia Elsa Jean Lana Rhoanres Abigail Ratchford Bella Thorne Cardi B

It seems that nowadays this type of content is the most casual, both the sharing and the viewer, there is no doubt that times have changed! Despite this, the fact that another person does it without the approval of the protagonist of the photo or video continues to be a lack of respect and abuse of trust.