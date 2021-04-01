Strong message: Pacquiao fed up with racist attacks on Asians in the US

The Filipino Boxer Manny pacquiao He has been defiant in the face of the recent racist attacks that the Asian community has suffered in the United States, he invites the aggressors to have a lawsuit with him and not with the unprotected.

‘Pac-Man’ made a post on his instagram account in which he calls to stop hatred towards Asians with the hashtag #StopAsianHate. It says: “Fight with me”, and not against those who cannot defend themselves.

He also wrote in the post: “We have the same color in our blood. Stop discriminating. LOVE AND PEACE FOR EVERYONE!!”. In this crusade other athletes such as LeBron James, Chiney Ogwumike, Naomi Osaka, Jeremy Lin, Dwyane Wade and Trae Young have contributed their part.

Recently, physical and verbal attacks have been reported against the Asian community in the United States and they have reacted.

A video surfaced Monday in which a man beat up an Asian citizen, then suffocated them in a New York subway car. And also in Manhattan a regrettable act occurred towards a lady of the same descent.

A 65-year-old Asian woman was attacked by a man who threw her to the ground and then kicked her three times without letting her get up, reported RT in Spanish. As well as these cases, others have occurred that have been notorious and reprehensible.