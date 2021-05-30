Strong message from the former mother-in-law of Adamari López, after the break

Forceful message from the former mother-in-law of Adamari López, after the break | INSTAGRAM

It all happened on May 27, when the middle of the show turned on its head after the surprise announcement of the separation by Adamari López and Toni Costa, who through their respective social networks confirmed the news.

For her part, the actress made the announcement with a video of herself giving the statement and later in the morning show driving, while the dancer released a written statement, on his profile.

Right in the middle of the commotion caused by the statements of the now ex partnerThere were many messages of support and of course, of sadness at the break, that both received from both fans and celebrities.

However, as usual, among the reactions that attracted the most attention were those of the family of the Spanish dancer, who through forceful messages expressed solidarity and encouragement to Alaïa’s father.

Being the first to appear in the comment box the Mrs. Carmen, mother of Toni Costa, who with a phrase expressed her position in the face of such a difficult situation for the family: “I love you my son,” she noted next to a heart, while in the publication in which Adamari López asked for prayers, she limited herself to write: “Amen.”

Also who is he now ex sister in law de López joined the reactions of love and was unconditional to his brother with the message: “I love you to infinity and beyond”, in this way they show that there is no doubt of the affection and good relationship between the actress and the family of the father of his daughter.

And it is that, just last May 18, during her birthday, she affectionately thanked the emotional congratulations she received from her then mother-in-law: “Today I want to congratulate a fighter, hard-working and kind-hearted woman. The mother of my granddaughter Alaïa. Congratulations And I want you to remain so precious for another 50 years. Have a wonderful day with the weekend of celebrations. A hug and may you always be happy, “Carmen said in a past clip.

This is how, after López and Costa confirmed their separation last Thursday after a decade of relationship, a promise of marriage and a common daughter, Alaïa, the actress uncovered what will be her only statements in this regard, speaking like never before before her breakup and the reasons that motivated her to make this difficult decision.

In just a few minutes, he highlighted how complicated his decision was: “Today I want to share with you that I have decided to separate from Toni. I know it is difficult news to communicate and assimilate, but as I have always done and with the honesty that characterizes me, I prefer to be heard from me. As you well know, I have been focused on living a healthy lifestyle for some time and it was precisely this stage of reflection that has led me to take this step in my life. After almost 10 years of union and having the joy of procreating our beloved Alaïa together, I have decided to reevaluate our relationship ”, he specified.

Although he stressed that their separation is already a fact, Adamari López did leave open the possibility of a reconciliation with Toni Costa, who sent a statement about it: “Give us some time to see if we can rescue her. On more than one occasion, life has given me opportunities to continue growing and learning, but above all it has taught me that with tenacity, love and patience, everything can always be achieved and I am fully confident that this will not be the exception, “he commented.