Strong message from Noelia on video for all misogynists! | Instagram

Singer Noelia shared a video recently where she was determined to share a strong message for those people who are misogynists, surely several were surprised by the content she recently published.

In her video she is shown with an ink blouse and sleeveless as well as some dark leggings, she begins by mentioning in her message that she is fed up with certain people who only comment on negative things in their publications.

Noelia He mentioned that there are two or three people who enter his page and write comments that “not even the case”, according to his own words.

Let it be clear, this is for those misogynists who come to criticize in a way that has me fed up, clarification to the gay community, do not get on this boat that has nothing to do with you in my expressions, “wrote Noelia.

In this message he clarified that it was not directed at the gay community and mentioned in advance that please do not relate in a bad way with his expressions, once he made this clear both in his video and in his description.

The beautiful celebrity prepared to present a song that has been characteristic of a Mexican rock group the band Molotov, is the song “P * to” which they released in 1997 and is part of their album Where will girls dance?

Also read: Belinda’s pregnancy would hasten wedding with Christian Nodal!

Noelia’s publication has more than 27 thousand reproductions in addition to 223 comments, the singer He has received great support from his fans for the last five hours that he shared his video, they have not stopped writing to him and showing him support.

Several of her fans say that they are bothered by the fact that she has become a successful and entrepreneurial woman, that not just anyone can achieve.

Beautiful if they don’t like your Instagram profile then look at something else and stop criticizing you, “wrote one of her fans.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

This could be the reason why on some occasions he has chosen to block the comment box for his fans, unfortunately third-party criticism tends to affect the fans of the interpreter of “Candle“.

It is more than normal for a celebrity like Noelia to receive criticism, however, she also has the right to repudiate anything negative that she receives and that she wishes to avoid for her safety and especially her mental health.