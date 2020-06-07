The German rescue plan worth 130 billion euros will help fight the worst economic crisis in decades, transforming the economy to make it greener and more resilient, as the environmental group Transport & Environment (T&E) has assured.

A plan that includes an incentive program for the purchase of electric cars that doubles the current one and that will grant up to 6,000 euros per vehicle, leaving out internal combustion models (diesel and gasoline).

As announced by the Chancellor Angela Merkel, the intention of the German Executive is to revive the economy after an “extremely difficult” situation, but through a package of measures that, in turn, tries to mitigate climate change.

For this reason, Germany will only incentivize the purchase of electric models, in order to try to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from vehicles. However, the German Government has stressed that the rest of the vehicles will benefit from other measures, such as the reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT), which will go from 19% to 16%, which will decrease the price of the cars of combustion.

Under this plan, Germany will invest some € 2.2 billion in incentivizing the purchase of ‘zero emission’ cars and electric vehicle fleets. It will also allocate 2,500 million euros to the development of recharging infrastructures for electric cars and the production of batteries and 7,000 million euros to intensify the use of hydrogen as energy.

In this sense, the general director of the European Federation of Transport & Environment (T&E) in Germany, Stef Cornelis, assured that both this German plan and the one announced by France a few days ago are pointing the way forward with “massive” investments in electric cars.

“This is exactly what is needed to support employment and help the economy emerge stronger and greener from this crisis. The plan is not perfect, but it should be a wake-up call for the European Commission and other countries in the European Union, “Cornelis explained.

However, T&E stated that the plan to spend a billion euros of taxpayer money on new aircraft is unfortunate. Airlines should pay them out of their own pockets. Instead, Germany should bet on greener jet fuelLike synthetic fuel, it really does have the ability to substantially reduce aviation emissions.

While investment in port electrical recharge systems for ships is appreciatedThe German government must reconsider its support for LNG ship infrastructure, which, as science clearly shows, is more negative for the climate than even existing marine fuels.

T&E also stated that public money should not be used to subsidize diesel trucks. The German government intends to use the EU recovery funds to provide up to € 15,000 in grants to exchange old diesel trucks for new EURO VI models.

Cornelis explained that Germany is about to take over the EU presidency within three weeks, noting that “it must use its leadership to ensure that the European Commission’s grand recovery plan is used to strengthen and greener economies in countries like Spain and Italy. “

Spain

For her part, the director of Transport & Environment Spain, Isabell BüschelHe added that the agreement reached by the German Government sets a precedent regarding the direction that the aid package should take to the automotive sector in Spain and “not allocate public money for internal combustion engines, but only for future technologies, free emissions ”.

“The Progressive Coalition Government PSOE-We can should keep his plan announced by the president Pedro Sánchez on May 31, to only help consumers who purchase low-emission or zero-emission vehicles, ”said Büschel.

The Moves Plan fulfills this purpose by rationalizing taxpayers’ money for the purchase of battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, the installation of recharging infrastructures, electric bicycle sharing systems, and the preparation of mobility plans in companies.

Büschel stated that the main reasons why the government should not yield to the sector demand for a Scrappage scheme that covers the major polluters, in addition to Moves Plan, is that Spain cannot afford to waste public money on old technologies that will only lead to higher CO2 emissions from vehicles and slow down a transformation of the automotive sector that is already underway.

The latest tests by T&E show that replacing a 2005 car with a conventional 2020 model only saves 1% CO2, under real driving conditions, over the life of the car.

On the other hand, the environmental group ensures that emission-free electric vehicles will reduce CO2 by approximately 75% in real driving conditions, which will benefit the climate, the health of the Spanish and the car manufacturers that invested near 60,000 million in the production of batteries and electric vehicles in Europe last year.

In this sense, “the more Spain postpones this change to electric mobility, the more it will lose.” This is especially important given that “despite the fact that Spain is the second largest vehicle manufacturer in Europe, the brand’s decision-making centers are all outside Spain”. Merkel and Macron’s stimulus packages confirm the reality: “saving the internal combustion engine will not save jobs.”

According to Büschel, in addition to including aid for the purchase of emission-free vehicles, the Spanish recovery package should:

integrate the polluter pays principle into automobile tax reform, moving towards a bonus-malus system (in Germany, starting in January 2021, car owners with emissions of more than 95 grams of CO2 will gradually pay plus tax, and also the 0.25% lower tax rate cap on in-kind compensation for electric vehicles (BIK) is being extended to more models. (See the T & E-Ecodes proposal on the reform tax for cars in Spain).

support the battery cell and recycling factories in Spain

assist the road freight sector with electrification

driving sustainable urban mobility by providing financing for electric city buses and charging infrastructure

grant regional aid for public transport, including bicycle lanes

Regarding aviation and navigation, Spain should take advantage of its potential to become the producer and exporter of green hydrogen fuel in Europe, and follow the German initiative to invest in port refueling systems for ships.

The director of Transport & Environment Spain concluded by saying that “channeling the financing of recovery on the right track in Spain will lead to a situation in which everyone will win: addressing the challenges of air pollution and climate change at the same time that long-term unemployment is fought. ”

In addition, he assured that “the presentation of a green recovery package will also be essential to access the billions of European aid that the EU has just proposed.”