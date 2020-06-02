Photo: Acento.com.do/Archivo.

Washington, Jun 1 . .- US President Donald Trump demanded on Monday the country’s governors a more aggressive response against protesters, with arrests and trials included, to “end” the protests and riots over police violence against blacks.

This is a movement. If they don’t end it, it’s going to get worse and worse. The only time it succeeds is when you are weak, and most of you are weak, “said Trump during a phone call with the governors of the different states of the country.

“They have to arrest people, they have to keep track of people, they have to put them in jail for ten years and they will never see this kind of thing again,” Trump said, according to a recording of the private conversation obtained by the CBS News and confirmed by other means.

“They have to dominate (the protesters), if they don’t dominate them, they are wasting time. They’re going to hit you, and you’re going to look like a bunch of idiots. They have to dominate them “, insisted Trump

The president complained that the governors “are not using” the military to suppress the protests, in apparent reference to the National Guard reservists who have activated several states.

“When other countries see this, they are seeing this, the next day (they say),‘ wow, they really are faint-hearted (US leaders). And we cannot be faint-hearted. We have all the resources, it’s not like we don’t have them. So I don’t understand what you are doing, “he continued.

The president’s words chilled some of the participants in the call, one of whom described the tone the president adopted as “unbalanced,” according to CBS News.

The nationwide protests began after the death of African-American George Floyd a week ago in Minneapolis, after he was restrained by a white policeman, already handcuffed, with his knee to his neck for several minutes, despite his pleas that he could not breathe. .

Although the demonstrations usually begin in a peaceful environment, many of them have later led to riots and incidents with the security forces, despite the declaration of the curfew in at least forty cities in the country and the activation of the National Guard in fifteen states and in the city of Washington, the capital.

Trump’s room for maneuver in dealing with the protests is limited, due to the nature of the US federal system. and that a law of 1878 prevents him from using the federal armed forces for security and public order tasks at the national level.

Although in some cases the police and military have used force, rubber bullets or pepper spray to disperse protests in different cities, the strategy in many cases has been to surround the protesters and bet on their wear and tear. .