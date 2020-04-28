A group of businessmen made a declaration of support for the Government in the framework of the negotiation for the debt restructuring through a document entitled “A good debt deal for our post-pandemic future“

Entrepreneurs noted: “Those of us who sign here support the negotiation process opened by the National Executive Power. We understand that it is fundamental for the immediate and mediate future of the country that it concludes successfully, with the best possible agreement, and that we can face the difficult post-pandemic scenario that lies ahead with a healthy financial front. ”

The statement was signed by Alexander Simon (president of ADIRA), Jose Urtubey (director of Celulosa Argentina), Marcelo Figueiras (president of Richmond Laboratories), Martin Umaran (Founder Globant & Director), Martín Cabrales (vice president of Cabrales S.A.), Pablo Peralta (President of the BST / Origins Group), Mara Bettiol (president of UART) and Fabian Castillo (President FECOBA).

Entrepreneurs considered that “The National Government has taken the decision not to postpone the country’s urgent and strategic agenda, one of the central axes of which is to resolve external indebtedness, to make it more sustainable and give the Argentine economy the air it needs to resume the path of growth. ”

“The offer presented by the country, with the support of governors, the CGT and leaders of different political signs, constitutes a very important step in open negotiation and reaffirms Argentina’s commitment to the payment of the debt, regardless of the situation. extreme generated by the pandemic, added the document.

One of the signers of the declaration, José Urtubey, pointed to Infobae that the purpose of the declaration is to transmit to society “the idea that Argentina is in a process of negotiation and that there are businessmen who understand that this process must be accompanied. And this statement is our way of doing it. ”

At the same time, Urtubey stressed that this statement could encourage other business sectors to follow the same path: “There is no other objective than to express ourselves through this statement and I am sure that this will generate other statements of this type, to try to achieve coincidences and accompany the government at this juncture. ”

“We hope that the country will not fall into default again. It would be extremely important to avoid that and we understand that there is sufficient room for maneuver to prevent this from happening. But default cannot be avoided at any price either, ”added the director of Celulosa Argentina and a member of the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA).