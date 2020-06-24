As if the covid-19 pandemic were not enough, Mexico was shaken on Tuesday by a 7.5 earthquake that left six dead and material damage, and also caused a tsunami warning for Central America, Ecuador, Peru and Hawaii.

The deaths occurred in the state of Oaxaca (south), where the tremor originated at 10:10 am local time (3:29 pm GMT), according to reports from Civil Protection and the National Seismological Service.

A woman died near Crucecita, the epicenter of the earthquake, and five other people in towns located between 100 and 150 km from there.

The majority perished due to the collapse of structures and a worker from the state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos died after falling from a height in the Salina Cruz refinery, where there was a fire attack.

Meanwhile, rescuers were trying to reach an area of ​​difficult access in Oaxaca, where a highway is being built, to corroborate versions that 15 workers would be trapped.

The movement, which occurred at a depth of five km, was felt in various parts of Mexico City, where hundreds of people took to the streets and two injuries and damage to the facades of some thirty buildings are reported.

Hundreds of aftershocks have been recorded in recent hours, the strongest at 4.9.

In Oaxaca, the earthquake also caused four injuries and damages in some 500 houses, 15 health centers, three churches and markets.

« We had to leave because there is a risk that the market will collapse. We hardly sold because of the pandemic and now if the market is closed we will have a worse time, » said Juana Martínez, a 60-year-old flower seller in the city of Oaxaca.

– More anguish –

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called for calm and ruled out damage to vital oil and energy infrastructure, as well as ports and airports. « Everything is in good condition, » he said in a video posted on social media.

The strong tremor caused panic in Mexico City, where 8.8 million people live and which was affected in 2017 by a 7.1 earthquake that left 369 dead across the country.

Following the earthquake, the US government issued a tsunami warning for the Mexican Pacific coast, Central America, Ecuador, Peru and Hawaii, which warns of waves up to three meters high that can hit less than 1,000 km from the epicenter.

In the capital, the seismic alert sounded before the tremor was noticeable, so many evacuated their buildings without using the recommended mouth mask for the new coronavirus health emergency.

« How many problems with the virus, and now the tremors! One son has just died and another is sick, so imagine, » María Teresa Durán, 80, in tears, in the central Del Valle neighborhood, said tearfully.

– Covid patients in « withdrawal » –

The phenomenon also surprised residents of the capital who, due to the pandemic, work from home. « We were working in pajamas, finishing breakfast and then we had to go out like this, » said Sonia Flores, 29.

Medical personnel evacuated city hospitals along with some patients, who even came out with serum or in a wheelchair. Covid-19 patients remained isolated.

« The apartment we have with covid has remained in retreat. They are inside, they are isolated and it is the procedure we have, » Gustavo Hernández, head of operations at a hospital in the central Roma neighborhood, told ..

There, only a part of the staff evacuated.

« There was no impact on the infrastructure (…), no structural damage » in the hospitals that attend the pandemic, Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell told Radio Formula.

In April, the Mexican government instructed that in the event of an earthquake, the population withdraw to areas of lower risk, but maintain a « healthy distance » to reduce the probability of contagion.

The epidemic left until Tuesday 191,410 confirmed cases and 23,377 deaths in this country of 127 million inhabitants.

