Strong discussion between Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36

Strong discussion between Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. The WWE champion faced off against the boss of the company.

It all happened during Recordings of WWE Wrestlemania 36. Brock Lesnar was in the Performance Center very angry about having to record the show. The WWE champion had asked, along with other teammates, that Wrestlemania 36 be canceled.

Brock Lesnar is one of the few people in WWE who has the power to tell Vince what he thinks, and sShe addressed him with profanity and saying that greed was the only reason Wrestlemania got ahead. Lesnar also accused Vince of being someone who doesn’t care about the health of his employees.

The WWE champion was upset about being summoned hours before recording his match against Drew McIntyre and as soon as he arrived he wanted to record it and leaveBut WWE officials informed him that they were going to follow a strict recording schedule. Lesnar then interrupted Vince again, who was meeting with other managers and let him know everything he thought about how Wrestlemania had been managed.

The fighters will earn less money

Several fighters are also upset that At Wrestlemania a bonus is charged based on the number of tickets sold. This year there will be no bonus since the show will be held without anyone in the stands of the Performance Center.

