It was then when, taking into account that today the well-known “famous doctor” is being detained with house arrest and faces a series of complaints against him, Fernanda Iglesias He assured: “It strikes me that everyone talks about this place badly, obviously, but as if they were strangers …“

Before that comment that directly alluded to the guest, a Mühlberger employee, Denise explained: “It is that he is a stranger, he is a boy who started working a few months ago and suddenly starts to see this” However, Fernanda retorted: “But you stay in a place like this?”

At that moment and trying to explain his situation with an example, Roccabruna asked: “And what about the beaten woman, then?” “That is different because he is a victim!” Answered Iglesias.

It was then that, visibly annoyed by the turn the interview had taken, Listorti spoke up and told his panelists: “Guys, we’re changing the axis of the conversation. We are talking about Mühlberger, I don’t care about his permission (by Juan). We are talking about Múhlberger guys, I ask you to please center here, because if we are not talking about anything … “.

Immediately, José María looked at his guest and, before asking his question, indicated: “Forget about this. “. But Iglesias remained in his position and insisted: “But why do you call me that? Forget what? It makes noise to me, doesn’t it make noise to you?“

But, far from agreeing with her, Listorti replied: “Well, find out later … What do you want me to say! Please …. Because if not, one thing makes noise to you, something else to him … Let me at least run the show myself! ”.

Thus, while the guest did not know very well what position to take, Fernanda continued: “No, it’s fine, I’m not saying that you don’t direct the program. But I think there are a lot of people on the other side out there wondering the same thing“

At that moment and leaving his discontent evident, the driver looked at the panelist and said: “Well, go ahead, ask him. I surrender! Ask her. It is very difficult…“It makes noise to me, it is not a war“Said Fernanda then.

It was in this instance that, trying to return the program to its cause, Denise intervened with another example that involved Iglesias. “You know what, Fer ‘So every person who has a job where there is abuse (is involved). You were with (Roberto) Pettinato and you lived terrible things …. “

“I was a victim,” Fernanda hastened to reply. And the driver rebuked him: “He can also be a victim of that. You saw the things that (Pettinato) did with the others and it took you a lot of time to dare to speak. Maybe he would see all this and he didn’t feel like it, he was afraid, or he couldn’t say it because he’s the only job he had …“

So, Listorti resumed command of the program And, ignoring all this previous debate, he returned to the charge with the questionnaire for his guest, asking him if he knew of politicians who had any preferential treatment in the clinic, while Iglesias was silent.