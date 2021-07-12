Strong criticism of Sterling and Grealish for not taking penalties

07/12/2021 at 09:11 CEST

Tremendous hit of the English team at Wembley. When it seemed that everything was looking to ‘bring football home again’, some penalties left them without the coveted trophy. A batch that will bring a lot of tail, in fact, the criticisms have already begun for the result obtained. England missed 3 of their 5 pitches, one to the stick and the other two saved by Donnarumma, MVP of the championship.

Well, one of those who has been most critical, has been Roy Keane, the Irishman, former Manchester United footballer, has not shut up and has directly attacked Sterling and Grealish for not assuming their responsibility: “If you’re Sterling or Grealish you can’t just stand there and let a young boy like Saka go pitch in front of you.. You can not. You can’t let a shy 19-year-old go ahead of you. They have much more experience. Sterling has won titles. He has to get up and shoot before the kid. ”

Right or wrong, his statements judge a plan that Southgate drew up and that ‘condemned’ the English. In the 119th, the coach replaced Henderson and Walker, to give entry to Rashford and Sancho and that both were in charge of taking penalties. They had the third and the fourth. One to the stick and the other to Donnarumma’s hands. The fifth, life or death, was the one that angered Keane the most.

Saka, 19, after missing the decisive penalty, has received all kinds of racist comments on his social networks, something that the FA has already warned that it will pursue.