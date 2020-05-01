Strong criticism for WWE and AEW for being essential businesses

Wrestling has been considered essential. They have received strong criticism, WWE and AEW for being essential businesses.

Strong criticism.

Several important people have been amazed that wrestling continues to be broadcast. It has been for many of them an offense that wrestling has been declared an essential business.

Conan O’Brien Program

In the program Conan O’Brien on TBSThis decision was criticized in a sarcastic tone. Several jokes were made about this Florida state resolution, but not just Conan’s show. several other programs have commented on this determination in a critical way. Florida announced that all sports leagues would be essentialBut they had to follow certain rules out. AEW and WWE are sports leagues of a worldwide audience so their broadcast has to continue.

Returning to the program Conan O’Brien, a comparison they were making was to refer to the fighters as Selfless gladiators who crush, cut and throw clothes every day for our fun ». Conan said the heroes are the ones who are saving lives as doctors, he also praised the delivery people and the supermarket workers. I once commended the fighters for entertaining us during the pandemic, but then continued with their jokes and taunts.

Conan’s segment included takes from Mojo Rawley (labeled essential), Natalya (labeled crucial), Roman Reigns (labeled as required), and Sasha Banks (labeled essential).

The funny thing about this is that Conan has had several fighters as guests on his show.

Personal opinion.

In my opinion the fighters are the least to blame for all this. Already in case they for the sport that they develop, they put their body into play to make us have a very good time. Now even more because they continue to entertain us in the middle of a pandemic. The work that the fighters do seems admirable to me, just like that of the cameras and people who are working in the surroundings. I do not meddle in what has to continue broadcasting or not, although I think that you always have to prioritize health long before entertainment.

I hope that the workers, fighters and more, are all well and appreciate the great effort they are making. This effort is indeed true gladiators.

