Amid the widespread rejection of the release of prisoners, thousands of people in the city of Buenos Aires and throughout the country carried out a Cacerolazo in denial that prisoners receive the benefit of home prison under the excuse of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

At eight o’clock at night, thousands of citizens from Buenos Aires neighborhoods like Villa Urquiza, Barracas, Caballito, Palermo, Recoleta, Colegiales, Belgrano, Ciudadela, Floresta and from Buenos Aires towns such as Avellaneda, Quilmes and San Fernando made their rejection of the ruling of the Cassation Chamber that prompted the massive release of prisoners with the pretext to avoid contagion from inmates in prisons.

The protest, which was called by social networks from the beginning of the week, was added to the demands that occurred in recent days to the decision of the Justice to facilitate the release of prisoners from jails. The saucepan added the support of relatives of victims of serious crimes, leaders of feminism who opposed the release of those accused of sexual crimes, and pro-government and opposition political leaders. Last night the discontent was ahead of the original call and pots could be heard in neighborhoods of the city of Buenos Aires, Rosario and Córdoba.

Many users of social networks uploaded videos of the saucepan to their accounts:

The discomfort of a large part of the citizenry was reflected on the platform change.org, where an initiative to ask the Judiciary to desist from the idea of ​​releasing inmates had many adhesions: in just over two days, the petition surpassed 470,000 signatures and was one of the fastest growing requests on the site.

Meanwhile, different organizations made their repudiation known. The Crime Victims Observatory he repudiated “the policy of liberation and the search for impunity of detainees by judges who use the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext”. The colective Argentine actresses rejected the possibility that, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the benefit of home imprisonment be granted to those accused or sentenced for “femicide, abuse, rape, family or gender violence”.

The repudiation was also heard in human rights defenders, such as the referent of Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo Nora Cortiñas, following the granting of house arrest to a person convicted of crimes against humanity. ““Give them bleach and clean their dungeon. If they are well isolated, they do not have to lower their sentence“He held Infobae in relation to the house arrest in favor of Carlos Capdevila, a doctor who served as a midwife in the clandestine detention center that operated during the last military dictatorship at the Escuela de Mecánica de la Armada (ESMA).

Through his Twitter account, President Alberto Fernández tried to distance himself from the judicial decisions, but indicated that the prisons are “a favorable environment for the spread” of the COVID-19 contagion. “Many governments around the world have provided freedoms trying to minimize this risk“He commented, and exemplified that” some have commuted sentences, others have pardoned sentences and others have left the matter in the hands of the Justice “. And he affirmed that this attribution, in the country, depends on the courts.

“My opposition to exercising the power to pardon is known. I say this at a time when a media campaign is unleashed accusing the government that I preside of wanting to favor the freedom of those who have been convicted, ”said the president. And attributed to a “Malicious campaign that has been unleashed on networks and the media leading the public to believe that the government is preparing a massive exit of people detained under criminal proceedings. “

So far, in the province of Buenos Aires, an estimated number of 1,400 detainees housed in prisons and police stations have been released, according to sources from the Buenos Aires Attorney’s office consulted by Infobae. Taking into account that until April 22 the figure was 800, the number doubled in a span of seven days.

The Villa Devoto riot, the trigger

The controversy surrounding the release of the detainees escalated from the riot that occurred in the Villa Devoto federal prison, where Hundreds of prisoners led a protest to grant them house arrest, as a result of the sanitary risk that the penetration of COVID-19 in the pavilions would imply.

The conflict – which left a dialogue table – unleashed a national controversy, highlighting the decision of the Judiciary to advance in the granting of release for prisoners who are in preventive detention. A failure of Province Court of Criminal Cassation, signed by judge Víctor Violini, on April 9, ordered the house arrest of all prisoners “at risk of contagion by coronavirus”, in response to a collective habeas corpus filed by 19 Buenos Aires defenders general. The measure was in favor of at least 400 people in Buenos Aires jails, where overcrowding in prisons doubles the capacity of the establishments.

Violini’s resolution warns that this type of benefits be made to those who are detained for “minor offenses or at risk by age or for pre-existing pathologies, pregnant women or mothers with minor children housed in prison units. “In the case of the serious crimes, it is instructed that the “sanitary isolation” in prisons for those who are at risk population must be weighed and that the psycho-physical integrity of the victims of the crimes committed is guaranteed.

In turn, the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation It recommended, through an agreement, to consider alternative measures to confinement for prisoners as part of the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in the framework of the pandemic.

The judicial decisions caused a stir in the opposition camp. In the PRO, warned that the releases are endorsed by the national government and puts the security of society at risk and does not respect the victims’ rights. “In 4 years we recover murderers from the street so that they are not a danger to society and now they want to free them all …”, he lamented Patricia Bullrich.

“The release of criminals is intended, violating the rights of crime victims that these convicts committed ”, they denounced in a text initialed by Alfredo Cornejo, president of the UCR National Committee, for Mario Negri, president of the radical block in Deputies, and for Luis Naidenoff, holder of the bench in the Senate.