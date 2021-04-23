Strong altercations between Palestinians and Israeli police in the heart of Jerusalem

The iconic Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem registered this Thursday strong altercations between Palestinians and the Israeli Police, after a week of tension since the start of Ramadan and unrest between Israelis and Palestinians.

For several hours the Police used riot dispersal media to avoid concentrations of people in the main access to the Old City, a measure that has been implemented since the beginning of Ramadan last week, fencing the steps to prevent people from sitting down, which has generated discontent among the Palestinian residents of the area.

Security officers used water cannons and boom bombs, while the Palestinians they threw stones and other blunt objects.

Although official figures of injured and detained were not released, there were some dozens who needed attention, mostly mild, although some had to be transferred to hospitals in the area.

Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian during altercations near the Damascus Gate, in the Old City of Jerusalem.ATEF SAFADI / EFE

These incidents also coincide with a increased violent episodes between Israeli and Palestinian residents of the city, some of whom were disseminated in recent days through the social network TikTok and were used by movements Jewish ultranationalists to convene this Thursday a violent demonstration at the Damascus Gate, in occupied east Jerusalem.

Although the hundreds of extremists who approached the vicinity of the Old City “to defend Jewish honor” were stopped by the Police before arriving, their presence and summons did nothing more than ignite the Palestinian protesters, that were present this Thursday to a greater extent.

In this context, the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem called “avoid possible danger areas, avoid participation in demonstrations and follow the advice of local authorities. “