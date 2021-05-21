Strolling around Versailles: how TikTok celebrates Museum Day

Would you like to visit the Prado, Versailles or Modern Art Museums in Mexico? Today is your lucky day.

Short video platform TikTok will join the commemoration of the International Museum Day. With the initiative #MuseumMoment, you can virtually visit 23 museums from 12 different countries, located on four continents.

In the live tour of the platform you will be able to find modern art, historical artifacts, ancient sculptures and peculiar architecture in the different enclosures.

Around the world

Users will be able to travel through art in Israel, Japan, Brazil, France, Italy, Holland, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and of course, Mexico, TikTok announced in a statement.

The three Mexican museums that will participate in this #MuseumMoment program are: the Museum of Modern Art (MAM), the Interactive Museum of Economy (MIDE) and the Museum of Popular Art.

The latter will present the Rebozo exhibition live, a sample of around 450 pieces, clothing, painting, sculpture, engravings, photography, ceramics and printed matter.

Rebozo is supported by extensive research of more than 25 years carried out by Ana Paulina Gámez, who is an expert on the subject and curator of the exhibition.

Why is TikTok interested in art?

According to the app, there has been a large increase in people who consume art and culture during the last year of the pandemic.

The most popular hashtags in this category are #FineArt, #ArtHistory, and #ArtOnTikTok, which have amassed more than 2 billion monthly visits to date worldwide, with a growth of more than 3000% in the last year.

For this reason, the social network opens the opportunity to virtually visit iconic institutions.

“TikTokeros have aroused curiosity from their lens by creating content that has to do with museums, the hashtag #Museum alone inspired the largest number of such creations worldwide,” the company said in a statement.

There is also the label #MimuseumInHome that encourages users to share culture with their community in a fun and original way, even with those artistic pieces that are hidden in their homes.

“At TikTok we are proud to be a space where museums and galleries can open their doors digitally and show the global community their entire cultural heritage. On this International Museum Day, we are excited to see what is behind the scenes of some of the most emblematic institutions in the world, which can be visited by virtual tourists and be immersed in the culture of the civilizations that laid the foundations of today’s society, ”he said Eridany Vazquez de la Cerdaby Content Partnerships.