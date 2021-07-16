Stroll values ​​the work of Vettel, its “most expensive” employee

Upon his departure from FerrariVettel, a four-time F1 world champion, signed with Aston Martin for the 2021 season, partnering with Lance Stroll.

Vettel had a difficult start to the year with Aston Martin, completing the lowest mileage of all the starting drivers in preseason testing and then not scoring any points in the first four races.

However, Vettel bounced back with a strong performance to be fifth at Monaco before scoring Aston Martin’s first podium finish by finishing second at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Vettel came to Aston Martin after a difficult final year with Ferrari, which initially led to his suitability for the team being questioned, especially after the team’s decision to let Sergio Pérez go to make room for the German driver.

In a conversation with some media, among which was Motorsport.com, the owner of the Aston Martin team, Lawrence Stroll, acknowledged that Vettel was “our most expensive employee”, but was satisfied with his performances so far this season.

“It started out slow, and is currently up to speed,” Stroll said.

“I think the slow start also had to do with the problems we encountered in testing, where we had very, very little (filming), only three days I think we had. For a day and a half out of the three days, I think we had all kinds of problems with the car. So we lacked time on track. “

“Yes, it is the most expensive, but I think it is doing a great job.”

Stroll he deemed the team to have a “perfect driver lineup” with the “blend of experience and championship-winning knowledge” offered by Vettel and the “raw young talent” of his son, Lance.

Stroll Jr. claimed his first pole position in Turkey last year, as well as two other podiums, but this year he has failed to finish a race beyond eighth.

Asked whether Lance could be a weak link in Aston Martin’s ambition to win a world championship in the next five years, Stroll Sr. said his son was doing “an extraordinary job.”

“He’s 22 years old,” Stroll said. “Whether it’s his pole position or podium performances, you know, he’s racing this year with Sebastian, I think they’re probably more or less even.”

“So I don’t have any concerns or feelings that Lance is underperforming. As he gets older, he will get more experience. Like anyone his age, he will get stronger. So I have no worries.”