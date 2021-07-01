Stroll through Rome with Kim Kardashian

On June 28, Kim Kardashian was spotted doing what she does best in the Italian capital, attracting attention!

The reality show superstar left her hotel in a tight black cardigan, which held everything in place with just one button.

She combined it with a leather miniskirt adorned with a sequined dragon, which made her legs look perfect.

Kim went to have lunch at the “Saluneria Roscioli” restaurant.

After lunch, Kim attended an event with Kate Moss and her daughter, Lila Grace.

Kim and her new friends dazzled through the streets of the Vatican.

In a stunning off-the-shoulder white lace gown, Kim showed she’s in town to break dress code – or at least bend it a bit. What will the Pope think?

The next day, Kim bypassed the Vatican dress code and brought out her ample cleavage as she strolled through the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.

The KUWTK star wore a bodycon midi dress without a bra, which accentuated her famous curves, an open sweater, cap and sunglasses.

Later he went to a business meeting at the Fendi building “Palazzo della Città” in the Eur area in Rome, where he took selfies with some fans.

Finally, on June 30, Kim Kardashian took a night walk to the Trevi Fountain.

Kim and his team took a sightseeing tour after dinner and took photos at the iconic fountain in the Italian capital.

Kim was approached by various fans when they recognized her and she happily took photos with some of them.

All eyes were on her as she displayed her best attributes in a tight leopard print PVC dress.