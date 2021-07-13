Stroke! suffered Samy well-known Cuban stylist | Instagram

The news was recently shared that Samy better known as the stylist of the stars and celebrity of show business suffered a stroke.

This news was shared through a television program on the Univisión network, through the program Wake up America who was in charge of sharing the news recently, the driver Raúl González was the person to mention this unfortunate news.

Stylist to the stars who had a participation in the program “Look who is dancing“In 2012 he appears in a photo that was shared in the program, while he was surrounded by his doctors in a hospital in Miami, Florida, United States while they were treating him.

Fortunately, the stylist of Cuban origin as well as a businessman is out of danger according to what has been reported so far.

Despite the fact that for a few years Samy had stayed away from the spotlight, he continues to be a very beloved figure by stars and celebrities who have had the opportunity to pass through his professional hands and see changes in their faces.

The driver mentioned that he had received a photo and a text in which he mentioned that he had had this incident, but that he was already feeling better.

Taking advantage of this episode we remember an interview he had where he stated that he was already working on new and interesting projects in his career, possibly we will have him back on the screen soon.

In the interview a month ago with Father Alberto in his program “Talking Clear” he also mentioned that he was already vaccinated against Covid-19 and was protected.

The full name of this famous star is Samy Suárez, he is originally from Cuba, the island from which he left on March 24, 1962 when he was 7 years old, despite the fact that at first his family had some financial problems with the passage Over the years he made his way thanks to his career and his beauty products that made him a true entrepreneur.

The famous Cuban stylist known for his phrase “if you look good I look better” has been married for more than 40 years with the love of his life Alex Dominguez who you work with in your beauty salon “Samy beauty lounge“They both created an empire and I saw them extremely happy with their two pets.

He is currently 61 years old, I saw in Miami where he has his salon next to his husband, but his name is known internationally, his products are known all over the world, that for him is a great pride.

Great stars have had the pleasure of showing impressive changes thanks to Samy, including Celia Cruz and Gloria Esteban, it was precisely thanks to the Cuban to whom he owes his famous phrase “if you look good I look better“He shared this anecdote in his interview with Father Alberto. You can find the video on YouTube, it was shared three weeks ago.

He mentioned that on one occasion Celia Cruz He had a presentation, but he had lost his suitcases where he had wigs, his team spoke to me to solve it and that’s how it was, he bought 6 wigs and he fixed them in the same place, when the interpreter of “The black woman has tumbao” he said “if I look good Samy looks better” since then he adopted that phrase.

Anyone who knows him falls in love with him, thanks to his person and charisma, without a doubt Samy is one of the professionals to whom you can leave your hair and trust him, we hope his recovery is speedy!