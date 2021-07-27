Stroke, a major public health problem

The term stroke, blow or shock in Latin, is used to describe the consequences of sudden interruption of blood flow to the brain. Stroke can be caused by a clot that obstructs blood flow to the brain (called ischemic stroke, 85% of cases) or by a ruptured blood vessel that prevents blood flow to the brain (in this case it is called an ischemic stroke). called hemorrhagic stroke, 15% of cases). Stroke can occur at any time in a person’s life, from childhood to adulthood. In fact, a stroke occurs every six minutes in Spain, which causes the death of a patient every 14 minutes.

Stroke is the leading cause of mortality among Spanish women and the second in men, as indicated by the data published by the Study Group for Cerebrovascular Diseases of the Spanish Neurology Society (GEECV-SEN). In addition, the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) indicates that each year between 110,000 and 120,000 people suffer a stroke in our country, of which 50% are left with disabling sequelae or die. In Europe 650,000 people die annually from this health problem. In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that this figure will increase by 27% in the next 25 years, mainly due to the fact that probation over 65 will represent 46% of the total.

The importance of specialized care and early recognition of stroke

Despite these statistics, 90% of strokes can be avoided with proper prevention. In this way, the training of physicians in Neurological Patient Recognition and Nursing Care is essential to treat strokes. This training provides nurses with the appropriate mechanisms and resources to detect and treat a stroke in the patient in an immediate, specialized and safe way. Although urgent and specialized care should be the usual trend, various sources show that 97% of patients who have suffered a stroke have not received adequate treatment. Early recognition and treatment can save the lives of more than 6,000 patients out of the 40,000 who die each year in our country from this cerebrovascular disease.

Training in Recognition and Nursing Care for Neurological Patients helps to improve the knowledge of nurses in cerebral vascular pathology and update their knowledge of the Stroke Code protocol, a pre-hospital health action procedure based on the early recognition of signs and symptoms of a stroke of probable ischemic nature. In addition, it also teaches professionals the use of the RACE scale, a tool that allows an assessment of the severity of the stroke and to detect those patients with occlusion of a large cerebral vessel. All this to obtain the knowledge and skills for the recognition and rapid and safe care of a stroke, a neurological emergency that requires immediate diagnostic and therapeutic intervention, mainly to prevent or minimize stroke.