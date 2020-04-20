The Last Dance It came to light on Sunday night through Monday with the broadcast of its first two chapters. The highly anticipated documentary on the life of Michael Jordan Viewers were not disappointed, discovering the lesser-known face of what is considered by many to be the best basketball player in history.

The first two chapters of the series relate the Jordan’s passage through the university where he became a myth, North Carolina, as well as his arrival at the Chicago Bulls in the well-known 1984 Draft, in which he was chosen in third place, behind Hakeem Olayuwon and Sam Perkins. The Illinois franchise, which successfully bet on Michael, was not at that time a reference within the NBA.

The atmosphere that was breathed in the Bulls upon Jordan’s arrival, he was not the best, as recounted on ’23’. Veterans did things I didn’t see, like once in the preseason. I think it was in Peoria, Illinois. I was at the hotel trying to find my colleagues and I started knocking on all the doors and came to one where there was noise. I could hear someone saying ‘shhhh, there is someone out there.’ Then I heard a voice asking, “Who is it?” I answered: «MJ». And they said, “Damn, it’s just the novice. Do not worry”. So they opened the door and practically the entire team was there, doing things that I had never seen in my life. You had cocaine streaks everywhere, marijuana pipes, women… It was a circus ».

With gallons upon arrival, Michael made his position clear. “I’m going. If someone appeared in that room at that time I would be just as guilty than the rest of the people in that room. Articles appeared saying the Bulls were a cocaine circus. From then on I was alone ».

Drugs were also the order of the day in Jordan’s early days in the NBA, but the guard was soon removed from that world. “I did not go to clubs, I did not smoke, I did not use cocaine and at that time I did not drink. I was just looking to rest a little and be well to play basketball, ”he says in The Last Dance.