Striped: Melhard shows off his figure on the beach and drives his fans crazy

The beautiful content creator and influencer, Melhard has gained popularity in the hobby of Rayados from Monterrey like his partner he is also an influencer Zabalive, the beautiful youtuber took the opportunity to pamper her followers with a series of provocative photographs on the shore of the beach.

Through his official Instagram account, Melhard She boasted her incomparable beauty, while enjoying her free time on the Iberian beaches, delighting her followers.

“Lover of lost causes,” shared the influencer.

Mel, has his own YouTube channel, where he usually shows off his statuesque figure in swimsuits and has more than 300,000 followers, in addition to participating in the reactions of Zabalive where his passion for Rayados was known.

