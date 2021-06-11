Stripe and the Last Dragon, from Disney +, is now available with your subscription

Although in its premiere Raya and the last dragon arrived at Disney Plus at the same time as in theaters, it did so within the platform’s Premier Access. This meant that you had to pay extra to be able to watch the movie from home at the same time as in the cinema. However, that is over.

And it is that in case you do not know, from June 4 you can see openly, within the general catalog of Disney Plus, the movie Raya and the last dragon de totally free just by being a subscriber. You no longer have to overpay to see the latest from Disney at the movies.

This is great news for all those who were waiting for the catalog update to be able to see the latest premiere of the Disney factory without having to pay absolutely anything else. Included with your subscription.

Best of all, Raya and the Last Dragon is coming to Disney + open to subscribers little more than three months after its premiere in movie theaters. Cinemas that, by the way, still have it in theaters in some regions.

Raya and the last dragon, free with your subscription

So if you don’t know what to see, Disney’s star movie is now open. And as we anticipated in our review, it is (very) worth it. Stripe and the Last Dragon is one of the best films from the Walt Disney Animation Studio factory. And, without a doubt, one of the most promising tapes from the Micky Mouse factory.

Remember that to see Raya and the last dragon without paying an extra on Disney + you must be a subscriber of the platform. The good news is that if you subscribe for a year you you save good money, and incidentally you can also see recently released series like Loki and everything the company has prepared for Star:

signup on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great Pixar animated films.

Stripe and the Last Dragon is now available on Disney + with the General Catalog and is out of Premier Access, so it’s the perfect time to sit back and enjoy the latest from Disney.

Read this too …