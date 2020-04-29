The owner of the strip club said that, as a joke, he posted on Twitter that his business would send his dancers to deliver the food, but he did not imagine that it would go viral.

The strip clubs have been severely affected by the coronavirus, since they have had to close their doors to prevent their spread.

That is why one that Lucky Devil Lounge, who is based in Portland, United States, was forced into the take-out business to earn an income.

But what sets it apart from others? The “Food 2 Go-Go” concept includes that ballerinas Exotic Clubs are those who deliver food to the comfort of your home.

Or if you prefer, you can collect the order yourself, but this includes a show of pole-dance, of course, always maintaining the healthy distance.

Shon Boulden, owner of Lucky Devil Lounge, says that since March 16, it has been without activity due to the contingency measures issued by the Portland government. So he had to reorganize his kitchen to offer food, although customers decreased without the main attractions of the club: the ballerinas scantily clad and the bar.

Boulden said that, as a joke, he posted on Twitter that the club would send his ballerinas to deliver the food, but did not imagine that it would go viral.

“Suddenly, a light bulb went on in my head and I said, ‘I think we should do it,'” he said.



Now him Lucky Devil Lounge works with two new adult entertainment options: a pole-dance for orders that are withdrawn on the premises and the shipment of food by ballerinas.

It is worth mentioning that in each delivery, the ballerinas Erotics are accompanied by guards to maintain social distance.

The club charges an extra $ 30 for any option, while the price of food stayed the same

So far, the club generates a sixth of its income prior to the pandemic of the coronavirus and most employees earn the equivalent of the minimum wage.

