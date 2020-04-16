By Clara-Laeila Laudette

MADRID, Apr 16 (.) – After experiencing outbreaks of animal flu such as SARS and H1N1, Spanish producer of Iberian ham Joselito hastened to improve quality controls with stricter sanitary measures in the face of the impact of the new coronavirus .

But the almost total paralysis of its exports to Europe and the quarantining of its main customers: restaurants, bars and hotels in Spain, has been a very hard blow.

Now, this company originating in the Salamanca town of Guijuelo, west of Madrid, has reoriented the distribution strategy of its main “pata negra” ham to retail customers, and has the ambition to open a debate on how the outbreak of COVID-19 could change the ways in which European societies meet and consume food.

80% of the business of Joselito’s business is domestic and of this percentage, “50% is hospitality, shops and restaurants, which is totally stopped”, regrets its boss, owner and founder, José Gómez.

Since Spain decreed the state of alarm with strict confinement measures on March 14, online orders for Joselito brand ham slices and legs have tripled and in Madrid it has been associated with the home delivery of food application. Glovo.

The stoppage of the activity cost Spain close to a million jobs in its first two weeks, but at least until now, Gómez has managed to avoid the layoff of personnel.

For those in charge of salting, skinning and boning the ham, things have changed nothing, or almost nothing.

Even before the epidemic, staff at the processing plant wore gloves and masks, and were disinfected before handling ham.

Now, they break into teams with rotating shifts, also wear single-use decontamination suits, and have their temperature controlled.

Before the outbreak reached Europe, the fine ham company had launched its second tasting bar in Madrid, and was hoping to open others around the world.

But with the world food and gastronomy sector turned upside down and with its uncertain future, Joselito is concerned about how the pandemic will affect people’s minds, and the Mediterranean way of life in particular.

“The fear that I have and that we have many Mediterranean people is that this fear will make us drastically change our customs,” said Gómez. “As a result of the virus, customs are gradually being lost.”

To stimulate dialogue and hopefully allay this anxiety, he plans a series of podcasts examining the future of the food and catering sector.

“We want to talk to people from all over the sector from all countries, see a little where the changes are going,” said Gómez.

(Information and written by Clara-Laeila Laudette; additional information by Elena Rodríguez and Michael Gore; edited by John Stonestreet; translated by Andrea Ariet in Gdansk)