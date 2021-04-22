Stretch marks in sight? Galilea Montijo wears them on the beach | Instagram

The presenter Galilea Montijo, has no qualms or feels ashamed to show his defects, on the contrary, he left them in view of everyone in one of his recent visits to the sea, where his stretch marks in an area of ​​his figure captured the attention.

Nowadays it seems to be a new fashion trend for celebrities to show the flaws that they also deal with like most people, and it Galilea Montijo who became an example of it by showing them in a very uninhibited way.

The “host of the Hoy program“Who always stands out in the middle of the morning broadcasts would lead to think that he does not have any defect, however, this occasion proved that it is not like that and that like any woman he also possesses the” dreaded marks “that for years and with various tricks would have tried to hide mainly the famous ones.

Today, many of them have released the complexes and the “tapatia” is one of those that without fear of criticism was totally unconcerned about this minimum detail.

For the followers and users of the network, nothing goes unnoticed and they were some of the recent postcards that the famous Martha Galilea Montijo Torres shared on her Instagram account, at one point, the brands located in one of the most seductive areas of ” La Montijo “attracted attention.

A snapshot where the 47-year-old collaborator raised her arm to capture the warm moment in the middle of the beach, it was her top that revealed the irregular lines or stripes that barely managed to come out of the uncovered garment.

In general, the small lines are distinguished by having a lighter color than the rest of the skin, which makes them more visible the moment it begins to appear, they mostly appear when there is a stretch of the skin, so they are also very common effects after pregnancy.

Although at times, their visibility is minimal, many women try various procedures so that they cheer up or disappear completely and sometimes they can even go unnoticed.

However, for “Gali” it is not a problem when it comes to showing off her figure, and even less to enjoying a beautiful sunny day at sea, although it is worth mentioning, she is also a woman who likes to look good and has become assiduous to aesthetic touch-ups, they say.

On the other hand, the acclaimed face of the morning man has received the support and praise of his admirers who fully support him and also reiterate his beauty even without retouching.

Gali you are beautiful, do not get ready your beauty is natural

You are beautiful gali !!!!

In the midst of the comments, there were those who asked him not to abuse these procedures since then this turns them into totally different people, they referred certain comments for their voluminous lips, is he abusing botox?

True, it is already beginning to disfigure, what a pity! it is read in the messages.

And it is that there have been several occasions in which the “former television actress” has shown some of the beauty procedures to which she has undergone after being one of the first volunteers when in the morning they present capsules in the section of beauty, and it is the cheerleader who does not hesitate to be the “guinea pig” and put herself in the hands of the experts.

The businesswoman, who also launched a clothing line in 2019, has polished over time her personal grooming looking more and more impeccable, possessing a very particular style, which she does not abandon even when going to the beach where it mostly catches all eyes.