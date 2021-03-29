Stretch is the new Boston Dynamics robot, and its objective is none other than to move boxes and more boxes

The firm that has become famous with its versatile quadruped (and dancer) robot Spot has now announced its new Stretch robot, a very different and specifically task-oriented model: move boxes from one side to the other.

It is a design much more “simple” and rough, but the challenge is also much more minimalist. Even so, Stretch surprises with its capacity: it is already capable of moving 800 boxes an hour – which is more or less what a human operator achieves – and of handling packages weighing up to 23 kg.

Stretch moves boxes “sucking” them

Boston Dynamics has in Stretch a robot with a simple design that stands out for its mobile base – with a series of wheels hidden inside – and a mast that comes out of it and where the cameras and sensors are located that allow you to perform your tasks autonomously.

The other great element of Stretch is its large robotic arm, which has seven degrees of freedom and that it has a curious suction system to be able to take the boxes and move them from one side to the other.

The new Boston Dynamics robot is geared towards facilitate these logistical tasks to all types of warehouses. Michael Perry, director of the company, explained how the idea is to ensure that all types of customers can access the implementation of robots in their businesses.

In fact, they are especially aimed at those who thought that this type of automation was expensive in time and money. According to your data, 80% of warehouses worldwide do not have any automation equipment, and that’s where Stretch can have a great opportunity.

Still the price of the Stretch robot is unknownBut it seems clear that Boston Dynamics wants to apply its experience here. The acquisition of Kinema Systems in 2019 – specializing in computer vision systems for logistics robots – has already made that ambition clear, which now translates into a product that will reach the commercial market in 2022.

More information | Boston Dynamics